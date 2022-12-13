H.E.R. is feeling like the beauty that she is as she steps into her history-making role as Belle.

ET's Denny Directo spoke to the GRAMMY-winning singer at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration live-action/animated special Tuesday, where she opened up about the new kind of confidence she's experienced since stepping into Belle's shoes.

"It's something that I think every little girl wants to be, and I'm a huge, huge Disney fan and Disney princess fan, so the fact that it's happening, I'm like, 'Wow.' I'm pinching myself," H.E.R. gushed.

The special sees the 25-year-old alongside Josh Groban as the Beast, Martin Short as Lumière and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts. Additionally, Rita Moreno will serve as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

As for which member of the star-studded cast H.E.R. said she's most in awe of, the "My Own" singer found it hard to choose, calling the group "amazing."

"Oh my gosh, all of them," she gushed. "I mean Shania Twain 'cause I love Shania Twain, but like also watching David Alan Grier and Martin Short interact, and then Josh Groban, he's so sweet and so kind. So, it's an amazing, amazing group."

The casting marks the first time an Afro-Filipina woman will step into the shoes of the iconic character onscreen, and it's a moment that's not lost on the songstress. In fact, it's a moment that has her walking with a new kind of confidence.

"Because of that moment, I am walking differently. I feel like -- I can't explain it, but it's a new kind of confidence," H.E.R. revealed. "And I really love that. It just feels good to be a Disney princess."

"It's one of the most fun things I've ever done in my life," she added.

It also was also hectic for the singer, who admitted to ET that she was a little nervous before stepping onstage.

"Not necessarily scary, hectic for sure, and I was a little nervous, but the excitement kind of made the nervous go away," H.E.R. shared.

With this newfound confidence, H.E.R. -- whose real name is Gabriela Wilson -- said she's stepping into a new era, ditching her stage name for her real moniker.

"It's the beginning of so many other things. I've kept it about the music for so long, and now it's time for people to get to know the person behind the music and see all the other things I love, like being a Disney princess," she explained.

"And Color Purple is coming out," the singer continued. "So, there's so many projects that I'm looking forward to, whether I'm producing or acting in. It's gonna be a great time."

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration airs Dec. 15 on ABC and will stream the next day on Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT:

H.E.R. on Historic Casting As Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' Special

H.E.R. to Star as Belle in ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast' Special

See H.E.R. Learn She Won Best Traditional R&B Performance at GRAMMYs

Watch H.E.R.’s Reaction to Winning Best Traditional R&B Performance at 2022 GRAMMYs (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery