The Bear season 3 may have just come out, but fans are already insatiable for season 4.

Those hoping to take a bite out of another installment of the FX culinary dramedy are in luck as ET previously reported that the show -- which received a whopping 13 Emmy nominations for its first season alone -- has been renewed for season 4 at FX.

It's no surprise that execs were eager to greenlight a fourth season as creator and showrunner Christopher Storer has seemingly found the perfect recipe for success in stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. In January, all three won Emmys for their roles in the dark comedy as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Sydney Adamu and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, respectively.

As for when The Bear season 4 will be released on Hulu, details have yet to emerge but all signs point to another prompt arrival for the heart-racing, anxiety-inducing series -- which follows the chefs and restaurant crew at The Bear, an up-scale dining venue located in Chicago.

Earlier this year, several local outlets in Chi-town reported that as the lives and careers of the actors at the center of the show have taken off, FX opted to film season 3 and season 4 consecutively. The report has never been confirmed and ET reached out to FX at the time.

The cast and crew of 'The Bear' at the season 3 premiere in Los Angeles, California, on June 25 - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While FX has yet to share an intended release date for the fourth season, fans can all but certainly expect that the next installment will arrive on Hulu come June 2025. The first season premiered in June 2022, the second in June 2023 and the third in June 2024. No guarantees, but just like Carmy, it seems FX is running the project like a tight ship with little room for error.

As the third season has only just now made its debut, the cast members -- including Edebiri, 28, who made her directorial debut with the episode "Napkins" -- have yet to comment on season 4 and when it will premiere.

Additionally, in line with Emmy eligibility, debuting another season before June 2025 would give The Bear two eligible installments in the same year -- something we predict they are not keen to do as frontrunners in all the major categories. Remember, the 10 Emmy Awards they won back in January are still just for season 1. Their nominations for season 2 (of which we predict there will be many) will be announced in July.

'The Bear' cast accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2023 Emmy Awards - Getty Images

At the 2023 Emmy Awards -- and most of the award shows they were nominated at in the most recent cycle -- The Bear swept up the majority of trophies, including wins in the Best Lead Actor (White), Best Supporting Actress (Edebiri) and Outstanding Comedy Series categories.

The FX dramedy tells the story of fine-dining chef Carmy Berzatto (White) who returns home to save his family's failing Chicago sandwich shop, The Original Beef, in the wake of his brother Michael's (Jon Bernthal) suicide. To do so, he teams up -- and oftentimes butts heads -- with sous chef Sydney (Edebiri). In season 2, Carmy and Sydney work together with the rest of the kitchen's beloved staff to develop a new high-end restaurant, The Bear.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White on 'The Bear' - Hulu

The supporting cast of restaurant workers, family members and friends includes characters like Neil (Matty Matheson), Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto (Abby Elliott), Marcus (L-Boy) and Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas). Recurring guest stars for season 3 include Claire (Molly Gordon) and Jimmy (Oliver Platt).

For more on The Bear, check out the headlines below.

RELATED CONTENT: