The cast of The Bear was really feeling the love at Monday night's 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach simply could not fight it. The actor planted a passionate kiss on his co-star, Matty Matheson, on stage while accepting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Backstage, the cast joked about the eye-popping moment with ET's Nischelle Turner.

After Turner joked about giving Matheson "a pregnancy test," Moss-Bachrach didn't miss a beat.

"We're getting on in the years," he quipped. "I don't think Matty can still conceive."

Matheson fired back, "I feel like if I could, that kiss made it happen."

Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Monica Schipper/WireImage

Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California - Monica Schipper/WireImage

Abby Elliott, Oliver Platt, Edwin Lee Gibson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce, and Matty Matheson, winners of Outstanding Comedy Series for "The Bear," pose in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Asked what prompted the friendly PDA, Moss-Bachrach said he was moved by the moment.

"I don't know, sometimes you just feel something in the ether and it just moves you," he joked. "Who am I to question these kinds of instincts? You know, the heart wants what the heart wants and the body kind of follows."

It was a big night for Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, who each nabbed individual acting wins, as well. In total, the FX series took home 10 trophies.

"I love the show so much, I love everybody here so much," White, who won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, gushed. "It's incredible. It's truly amazing."

Moss-Bachrach was clearly still floating on cloud nine after his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series win, telling ET that he felt "a big wave of happiness."

Edebiri, who scored a win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, said she was "floored" by the honor.

"It's weird, these things, they make it win or lose, but I love TV. I love watching TV," she shared. "The shows and performances that we were nominated alongside are so good. To have any sort of recognition really, especially from our peers, is stunning and humbling and really nice."

The Bear has been renewed for a third season with production set to begin early this year.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony aired live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

