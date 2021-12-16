Here's Who's Performing at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will feature some epic performances. On Thursday, ABC and MRC Live and Alternative announced that performers including Travis Barker and Walker Hayes will take the stage from Los Angeles for the golden anniversary show.

AJR will perform "BANG!" and "Record Player" with duo Daisy the Great, while Avril Lavigne will hit the stage with Travis Barker to play her hits, "Sk8er Boi" and "Bite Me."

Big Boi will be joined by Sleepy Brown to perform "The Way You Move" and "Animalz," and Don Omar will play both "Danza Kudruro" and "Se Menea," the latter of which will see Nio Garcia join him on stage.

French Montana's set to perform both "FWMGAB" and "Unforgettable," while Macklemore will sing "Next Year" alongside Ryan Lewis and Windser. Macklemore and Lewis will also team up for a performance of "Can't Hold Us."

Additionally, Måneskin will perform both "Beggin" and "Mamma Mia," Mae Muller will sing "Better Days" with Polo G, and Polo G will also delight the crowd with performances of "Rapstar" and "Smooth Criminal."

Masked Wolf will also take the stage, performing both "Astronaut in the Ocean" and "Pandemonium," as will OneRepublic, who's set to sing "Counting Stars" and "Run." Walker Hayes rounds out the performers, and is set to sing both "Fancy Like" and "AA."

As was previously announced, Daddy Yankee will give a special hometown performance in Puerto Rico.

Ryan Seacrest will be leading the festivities, with co-hosts Ciara, Billy Porter and Liza Koshy.

While this will be Seacrest's 18th time hosting the show, he's not the only one returning to the iconic New Year's Eve broadcast. Koshy, who previously served as a correspondent on the show in 2019, will be back as co-host to head up festivities in New York City's iconic Times Square, while Porter, who's returning for his third year on the show, will head to New Orleans as co-host to shepherd the Central Time Zone countdown.

Ciara will be holding it down for the fifth consecutive year in Los Angeles. The singer will be making history with ABC's very own "Club Quarantine," which will see DJ D-Nice spinning the turntables.

Jessie James Decker will also return as the Powerball correspondent, making her third consecutive appearance on the annual broadcast.

The show's 50th anniversary special will celebrate the year's very best in music, ringing in the new year with more than five-and-a-half hours of epic performances airing until 2 a.m. ET.

In addition to the NYC, L.A., and New Orleans, the 50th anniversary celebration will also feature the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination. Fantasy Island star Roselyn Sanchez will co-host from Puerto Rico, along with musical headliner Daddy Yankee.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will air live, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Roselyn Sanchez to Co-Host Dick Clark's NYE Special in Puerto Rico

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus Will Spend New Year's Eve Together Hosting a Special on NBC

Bobby Bones Hosting 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' With ET's Rachel Smith

New Year's Resolutions That Can Lead to Love | ThursDATE With Matthew Hussey This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery