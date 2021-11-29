Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus are going to be ringing in 2022 together! The 29-year-old singer and 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian are set to host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which will air live on NBC and will also be live-streamed on Peacock, from Miami, Florida, on Dec. 31. According to a press release for the special, the variety show is promising "a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must watch evening."

From SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air in place of NBC’s New Year’s Eve special, which has been hosted and produced by Carson Daly every year since 2004, with the exception of 2017 when there was no special.

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal said in the release.

The variety show will be executive produced by Michaels, Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. It will be produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. Cyrus and her mother Tish's production company, Hopetown Entertainment, will also produce the project, while Joe DeMaio is set to direct the special.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party will air live on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC will be live-streamed on Peacock.

