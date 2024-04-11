'Heroes' Reboot in the Works With Creator Tim Kring

This week's solar eclipse has brought some exciting TV news along with it. Days after the celestial event, reports have surfaced that a Heroes reboot is in the works.

According to Deadline, which was first to break the news, Heroes: Eclipsed is currently being shopped around with potential buyers including NBC -- the network that aired the original series back in 2006 -- as well as streaming services. The timing is significant, as the Heroes saga began with a solar eclipse in its debut episode and continued to include it as an ongoing theme throughout the show's 2006-2010 run.

Heroes: Eclipsed is reportedly written by Tim Kring, who also helmed the franchise's original iteration and its subsequent 2015 miniseries, Heroes Reborn. The new version is reported to be set in the years following the first Heroes and featuring both new and familiar villains up against a fresh crop of heroes.

Last year, Heroes star Hayden Panettiere looked back on some of her most iconic roles in a retrospective interview with ET. Reflecting on her time starring as Claire Bennet, Panettiere said people still approach her to this day with the iconic line, "Save the Cheerleader, Save the World."

Milo Ventimiglia as Pete Petrelli and Hayden Panetiere as Claire Bennet in Heroes - Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I do have people scream at me, 'Save the cheerleader, save the world,'" she admitted.

Panettiere also shared set secrets about her character's on-screen introduction, which featured a terrifying fall from a bridge.

"It's all one shot," she said of the scene. "I went up and when I got to the top, I dove out of the way and the stunt double, who was in the harness, was the one that fell."

She continued, "I desperately wanted to do my own stunt but I'm -- nobody got hurt -- but I'm glad I didn't, because the harness broke later that day and [that] could've been bad. But it looks really cool the way they did that."

In addition to Panettiere, the original Heroes also starred Milo Ventimiglia, Masi Oka, Zachary Quinto, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ali Larter, Adrian Pasdar, Greg Grunberg and Jack Coleman. The latter reprised his role in Heroes Reborn opposite Zachary Levi, Robbie Kay, Kiki Sukezane, Ryan Guzman, Rya Kihlstedt and Judith Shekoni.

RELATED CONTENT: