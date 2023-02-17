Milo Ventimiglia Explains Why His 'Gilmore Girls' Character Jess Was Not an Ideal Boyfriend
Team Jess fans are quaking in their leather jackets! Gilmore Girls star Milo Ventimiglia recently opened up about his well-read bad boy heartthrob, Jess Mariano, from the hit mother-daughter drama.
Though Jess was a love interest of Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) with a band of loyal followers, Ventimiglia doesn't think that his character was an ideal boyfriend.
“Jess was a child,” Ventimiglia told InStyle. “I think Jess had a lot of life to live. And I don't think he was quite set up the best way in his younger years — not having a father, not having a parent. He had to find his way on his own a little bit."
Despite how Jess might have started his journey on the show, Ventimiglia thinks that Jess grew over the course of the show.
"I think he got to it a little quicker, just a place of ... acceptance of who he was, and what he wanted to be, and who he wanted to be around," Ventimiglia mused of his character.
This isn't the first time Ventimiglia has opened up about Jess and his on-screen romance with Rory.
"I think Jess and Rory, I think they were what they needed from the moment, from each other and at the same time, it didn't work out," Ventimiglia said on his co-star, Scott Patterson's, I'm All In podcast in September 2021. "They went in different directions. And that's OK too. That's kind of great."
