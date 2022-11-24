Happy Thanksgiving, Gilmore Girls fans! Whether you're having tofurkey or getting yours deep fried, there's no denying that in addition to the holidays, it's also time to celebrate Stars Hollow season.

ET recently spoke with Gilmore star Michael Winters, who played everyone's favorite town selectman, Taylor Doose, on the beloved series, and he dished on the possibility of future episodes of the hit mother-daughter drama.

The series ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007 and Netflix gave hungry fans four movie-style reboot episodes in 2016 with A Year in the Life.

And while Winters told ET that he hasn't specifically spoken with creators Amy Sherman-Palladino or Dan Palladino about the possibility of more Gilmore, he did have a very interesting conversation with another big player of the franchise -- Lauren Graham! The 55-year-old actress, who played everyone's favorite mom, Lorelai Gilmore, had some interesting insight into the series' future.

"I remember when the reboot was over, I remember talking to Lauren [Graham] and saying, 'Well, I guess that's it.' And she said, 'Well, you know, I don't know. The fourth movie in that is very open-ended,'" Winters said, referencing the reboot's fourth film, "Fall," in which Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) tells her mother she's pregnant in the show's final moments. "She said, 'It's very open that we could easily come back.'"

Winters said he'd return to his role as Taylor Doose "in a New York minute," but seemed to be under the impression that the Palladinos' success with the Amazon Prime series,The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, would keep them from returning to Stars Hollow.

"I say that about Mrs. Maisel because finally they got recognized, Amy and Dan, for the work that they had done," Winters explained. "They never got Emmy nominations or anything and there was brouhaha about that at times during the run of the show, I remember. And then with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, suddenly they were getting the kind of response that they deserved all along. I thought the same was true of Lauren [Graham]. I thought she was a tremendous actor. I don't think she's ever gotten the recognition. You know, she works and people know her and like her and everything. But she should be more than."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Emmys in its four seasons and is currently filming its fifth and final season. A premiere date has not been set.

As for Gilmore Girls, UPtv is once again providing fans with its annual GilMORE the Merrier binge-a-thon, which takes fans through all 153 episodes of the series, plus the four A Year in the Life movies.

Viewers can follow along as host Winters takes fans through watch-and-win trivia questions, special series recaps, and pop-up trivia.

The binge-a-thon began on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. ET on UPtv and will run through Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3 a.m. ET.

