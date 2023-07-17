Erin Napier is showing off her hubby amid his "hardcore" health transformation.

The HGTV star took to Instagram Monday to share a video of a slimmed-down Ben Napier, who she said began his health and fitness journey last winter before undergoing shoulder surgery in March.

The video sees the Home Town star in an Oxford button-down shirt and chinos. Set to the song, "You Don't Mess Around With Jim," by Jim Croce, Ben appears confident, rocking a pair of tan boots, as he casually holds a coat over his arm.

"@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in march so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP. mission accomplished 🔥," Erin captioned the clip.

The post was met with lots of love from fans, many of whom wished him a full recovery of his shoulder, and others who asked for fitness tips from the TV personality.

"Wow! Tip top shape now! Praying for total restoration of his shoulder! 🙏❤️," one user wrote, with another commenting, "Maybe Ben should share how he did this! Many men need encouragement and not nagging!"

Ben has been open about fluctuations in his weight and what inspired his health journey, telling Today in 2019 that he and Erin's two daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 2, motivated him to get fit.

"Bringing Helen home and getting to experience those first few weeks with her and seeing how fast things change with children, it got my attention," the former youth pastor said not long after Helen's arrival. "She was different every day, and I want to experience as much of her life as possible. I want a long life so I can be there for Erin and Helen."

The couple has also brought this health journey to HGTV, telling their story in a recent season of Home Town.

"I've got two daughters, one on the way," Ben explained during an episode that aired before Mae's arrival. "I am getting older. I'm trying to take a little bit better care of myself."

Erin has been supportive of Ben along the way, taking to Instagram throughout to praise her husband and his work ethic.

"Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure 😄," she wrote.

For more on the couple, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Home Town Takeover' Stars Ben and Erin Napier on 'Never Being Apart'

Drew Barrymore Offered HGTV ‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Fashion Advice for CMAs (Exclusive)

HGTV Stars Erin and Ben Napier Welcome Baby No. 2

Drew Barrymore Offered HGTV ‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Fashion Advice for CMAs (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery