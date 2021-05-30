HGTV Stars Erin and Ben Napier Welcome Baby No. 2
The Napiers are now a family of four! HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier have welcomed baby No. 2.
The couple shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, revealing they named their newborn daughter Mae.
"Mae 💓 @scotsman.co," Erin simply captioned a photo showing polaroids from the baby's birth.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, Home Again With the Fords' Leanne and Steve Ford and more offered their congratulations and well wishes in the comments.
The happy news comes just weeks after the pair, who are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen, announced they were expecting. "By now most of you know that in just a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums," Erin wrote alongside a throwback video on Instagram that showed moments with baby Helen. "Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends."
Reflecting on Helen's life as an only child thus far, Erin continued: "Last spring, I put away the changing table supplies because I no longer had an infant. I put it away in the guest room closet and then I cried because I thought how lonesome Helen must feel up there in her crib beside an empty room every night."
Erin went on to explain that after seeing her father and his brother mourn the loss of her grandmother, she realized how strong and unique a sibling's bond is, and how she wanted that for Helen. "They know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive," she wrote of siblings. "And we wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday. And now she’ll have a cousin following just a few weeks behind her, too! We are so thankful."
In the midst of Erin's exciting news, she took a moment to send a message to the "would-be parents waiting for their own babies." She wrote: "For many it can be such a long and difficult journey and I pray for strength for you if that’s where you are."
