'High School Musical' TV Series Gets Season 2 Renewal by Disney+

Wildcats, get ready for more High School Musical!

Disney+ has given an early season two renewal to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, its meta-take on the popular musical movie franchise, just weeks before its Nov. 12 debut, the streaming service announced Friday. Season two will begin production early next year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movie trilogy, the upcoming series introduces members of the drama club and their faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical. Showmances blossom, old friendships are tested while new ones are made, rivalries flare and lives are changed forever as these students discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.

The new cast of characters include Olivia Rodrigo as Nini, Joshua Bassettas Ricky, Matt Cornett as E.J., Sofia Wylie as Gina, Larry Sapestein as Big Red, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Dara Renee as Kourtney, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Carlos, Mark St. Cyr as Mr. Mazzara and Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn.

Watch the cast be surprised with the renewal news on Friday morning in the sweet video below.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to Disney+. Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations," said Ricky Strauss, President of Content and Marketing at Disney+. "We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy."

"We challenged executive producer Tim Federle to re-imagine the world of High School Musical for a contemporary audience. At every turn, Tim has delivered a show that's imaginative, layered, optimistic and heartfelt, one that remains reverential to the original High School Musical premise while carving out its own identity with new characters, new relationships and both new and familiar songs," said Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer at Disney Channels Worldwide. "We're thrilled to have the encouragement and support for a second season from our platform partners at Disney+."

The first episode will get a special traditional television debut on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform, before it officially drops on the Disney+ launch on Nov. 12. The second episode will premiere Friday, Nov. 15, with subsequent episodes dropping every Friday.

