Hilaria Baldwin Addresses Rumor She's Not Her Kids' Biological Mother
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Surrogacy Journey: What We Know About…
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Obtain Marriage License: What We …
'The Kissing Booth 3': What We Know About the Final Film
Christian Slater Wants to ‘Sit Down and Discuss’ Chris Evans’ Tw…
‘Independence Day’ Turns 25: What You Didn’t Know About the Hit …
Sophia Bush on Keeping Her Personal Life Private and Standing Up…
Kate Middleton Rocks a Casual Look to Play With Kids at Natural …
David Harbour Talks ‘Black Widow’ and Teases Major ‘Stranger Thi…
Zach and Tori Roloff Talk Anniversary, Moving to the Farm and Am…
Alex Rodriguez Spotted With Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus: Wh…
‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Talk Playing…
Taraji P. Henson Is Excited to Celebrate Achievements of Black W…
'Kung Fu' Sneak Peek: Zhilan Demands Kerwin Ask His Estranged Fa…
‘Virgin River’ Returning to Netflix For Season 3: Here’s Everyth…
Creepy New ‘Candyman’ Trailer Explains Urban Legend’s Origins
O-T Fagbenle on ‘Black Widow’ and What He’s Excited to Explore i…
‘When Nature Calls’ Narrator Helen Mirren on Her ‘Respectful’ En…
‘Black-ish’ Stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross on Sayi…
'Bringing Up Bates': Travis Serenades Katie During Romantic Marr…
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
Hilaria Baldwin is setting the record straight regarding a rumor surrounding her six children with husband Alec Baldwin. The 37-year-old yoga instructor took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her posing with her 4-month-old daughter, Lucia, whom she welcomed via surrogate earlier this year.
"I know... I know, sleuths... my skin is darker and my kids' is lighter. Yes, they are mine," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji. "Trying to keep up with all these ideas... I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands."
In addition to their youngest, Lucia, Alec and Hilaria are parents to 7-year-old Carmen, 6-year-old Rafael, 4-year-old Leonardo, 3-year-old Romeo and 10-month-old Eduardo.
This isn't the first time Hilaria has spoken out on social media to clear up rumors. Back in February, she clarified details about her heritage after being accused of exaggerating her connection to Spain.
"I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote alongside a family pic. "The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."
For more on her apology, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Hilaria Baldwin's Son Is Doing Better After 'Scary' Allergic Reaction
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Newborn's Full Name
Hilaria Baldwin Apologizes for Not Being More Clear About Her Heritage