Hilaria Baldwin Addresses Rumor She's Not Her Kids' Biological Mother

Hilaria Baldwin is setting the record straight regarding a rumor surrounding her six children with husband Alec Baldwin. The 37-year-old yoga instructor took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her posing with her 4-month-old daughter, Lucia, whom she welcomed via surrogate earlier this year.

"I know... I know, sleuths... my skin is darker and my kids' is lighter. Yes, they are mine," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji. "Trying to keep up with all these ideas... I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands."

In addition to their youngest, Lucia, Alec and Hilaria are parents to 7-year-old Carmen, 6-year-old Rafael, 4-year-old Leonardo, 3-year-old Romeo and 10-month-old Eduardo.

This isn't the first time Hilaria has spoken out on social media to clear up rumors. Back in February, she clarified details about her heritage after being accused of exaggerating her connection to Spain.

"I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote alongside a family pic. "The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."

