Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating 10 years of marriage to Alec Baldwin. In a sweet post shared to Instagram Thursday, Hilaria expressed her love for the 64-year-old actor as she reflected on their last decade together, packed "full of so many babies," laughs, tears and more.

"10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings. Happy anniversary Alec💕@alecbaldwininsta," Hilaria wrote next to a photo of Alec down on one knee, as she lovingly looked down at him with their eldest daughter, Carmen, perched on her hip.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share six children together, and have one on the way -- Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, Rafael, 6, Romeo, 4, and Eduardo and Lucia, both 1. Alec is also father to 26-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The mother of six shared more memories to mark the marriage milestone on her Instagram Story, including a few pics from the lead up to their wedding and their big day.

"Night before, I danced sevillanas with my family, It was fun to blend our traditions into the festivities," Hilaria wrote alongside a snap from the day before their wedding.

Alec got in on the action too, though Hilaria joked that his dance moves made her and her family laugh more than anything.

"Alec tried to learn," she added. "But he made us laugh a lot and got major points for effort."

In a blurry snap shared from their big day, Hilaria thanked her friends who broke the couple's no phone rule at their wedding and captured candids, like the one she shared of her and Alec on the dance floor.

"It was such a fun wedding," Hilaria gushed. "And I appreciate all my friends who broke the rules and snuck in their phones to take random pics that I now get to enjoy. Love you guys."

The couple's wedding anniversary comes just two weeks after Hilaria shared a sonogram photo of baby No. 7. In the pic, the side of the tiny baby girl's head can be seen, as well as one of her arms, which is raised. Fans immediately flooded Hilaria's comments section, saying they can't wait to see the latest addition to the Baldwin family.

One fan wrote, "Awe, can’t wait to see that sweet baby girl," while another fan commented, "Already in action." One of Hilaria's followers commented in Spanish, which translates to, "Hello precious, we can't wait until you're born. You're very fortunate to have a family like the one you have, with a mom, father and marvelous siblings."

Back in May, the Baldwins announced they were welcoming a baby girl. Alec, Hilaria and their six children all took part in a sweet video to reveal the sex of baby No. 7.

"It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define," Hilaria wrote alongside the clip. "We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self."

She continued, "I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life. Join us in honoring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me❤️."

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Surrogacy Journey: What We Know About Baby Lucia



