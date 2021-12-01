Hilaria Baldwin Says She's Had Conversations With Her Oldest Children After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
Hilaria Baldwin had some tough conversations with her kids after her husband, Alec Baldwin, fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of Rust.
The mother of six took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to give insight into how she feels about discussing the tragic event, with her and Alec's kids: Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, 9 months.
"I've had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently," she began. "You can imagine how heartwrenching it has been."
Hilaria continued by expressing her gratitude to The Child Mind Institute, a friend, and a book, Danielle Sherman-Lazar's It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Adults Get Big Feelings Too, for helping "explain the tremendous sadness and heartbreak to my children."
"Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I'm the adult who must guide my family, but so lost as what the right direction is. There is no manual we are provided," she wrote. "Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I'm in the adult position and I'm like: 'Shouldn't I know what to do???'"
Hilaria also thanked her followers, writing, "You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you."
Following the Rust shooting, a source told ET that Hilaria "is very concerned about Alec and his well-being, and is committed to being there for him and taking care of him and their children."
As for Alec, he spoke out on-camera about the incident for the first time on Oct. 30, telling paparazzi that Hutchins was his "friend."
"The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," he said. "... There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-trillion episode. It's a one-in-a-trillion event."
In the wake of the shooting, a lawsuit has been filed against Alec and others in regard to the fatal event.
Alec also recently gave his first sit-down interview with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos. This will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.
