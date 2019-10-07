Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are officially married!

The 37-year-old actress and the 53-year-old actor tied the knot on Saturday, they both revealed on Instagram on Monday. The couple started dating in 2009, and have two children together -- 9-year-old son Augustus and 1-year-old daughter George. Burton announced the news with a stunning black-and-white picture of her new husband embracing her, showing off her gorgeous backless wedding dress.

"This past weekend was the best of my entire life," she wrote. " ... Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything."

"Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband," she continued. "Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19."

Meanwhile, Morgan shared another sweet wedding snap, writing, "I’d say words... but there aren’t any. Mrs Morgan.... I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. Xojd."

This is Burton's first marriage and Morgan's second. Morgan was previously married to actress Anya Longwell, but they divorced in 2007. He was also once engaged to his Weeds co-star, Mary Louise Parker, but they broke up in 2008.

ET spoke with the notoriously private couple last April at the Rampage premiere, where they opened up about their baby girl. Watch the video below for more:

