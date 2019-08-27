Hilary Duff has something very exciting to celebrate!

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old Younger actress hopped on Instagram to reveal that she has returned to the body weight she was before getting pregnant with her now-10-month-old daughter, Banks, with fiance Matthew Koma.

"I have been working really hard to get back to my pre baby body before Banksy turned a year!" she captioned a mirror selfie post on her Instagram Story featuring the proud mama in orange-and-white leggings and a matching sports bra. "It was my goal…And I did it!"

"I have been working closely with Erik @theflexible.dieting.coach (whom I confess all my sins to lol) and training hard @novabodyofficial and getting all my strength back! You guys have kept me focused and made it fun! It would be impossible without these guys and my home chef @matthewkoma Thanks boys..."

Duff and Koma welcomed their daughter last October. Ever since, the TV star has regularly shared precious photos of Banks as well as images and videos showcasing her commitment to fitness and staying healthy.

Duff also has a 7-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Getting back to her pre-baby weight isn't the only exciting news that Duff has had to share recently. She was on hand for Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, over the weekend, where she announced that a new Lizzie McGuire series is in the works for Disney+, their forthcoming streaming platform, and she's going to star in it!

"It feels very surreal, to be honest. I've been living with this information for a few months now, so it's been very hard to even contain my excitement," Duff told ET after making the announcement on Friday afternoon. "She's such a big part of me and my life, and now she's 30, and I feel like I'm going to have to learn some of her quirky faces again. But I'm excited!"

The new series, from original show creator Terri Minsky, finds Lizzie chasing her dreams in New York City. She's an apprentice to a prominent fashion designer while dating the man of her dreams.

"I've been a big part of the process with Terri Minsky and the creative process of where [Lizzie's] been and where she's going and, really, it's a dream come true," Duff said, confirming that Lizzie is "not a mom" in the new series.

The show getting the green light also begs the question: Will Lizzie's best friends, Miranda and Gordo (played in the original series by Lalaine and Adam Lamberg), be included in the new show as well? "The chances are high! I can't tell you too much, but I think that people are going to be very surprised and excited," Duff teased. She also shared that a remix of the official theme song, "What Dreams Are Made Of," is likely. "The possibilities are endless!"

The new show going into production means that she's going to be extra busy. After all, motherhood and shooting Younger is already a demanding combination.

"It's going to be challenging. Being a mom is my No. 1 role in life, so I'm a little worried, but we're going to make it all happen," she said. "I think that Lizzie is going to shoot here and then I'm going to go to New York [to] shoot a season of Younger, and I just keep juggling it."

