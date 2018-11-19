Hilary Duff Shares Precious Family Photo With Baby Banks

The Duff/Koma family is too cute!

Hilary Duff gave birth to her daughter, Banks, just three weeks ago, but already her precious family is having lots of fun.

The 31-year-old Younger star took to Instagram over the weekend, to share a funny photo of herself and her 6-year-old son, Luca, sticking out their tongues, alongside her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, sporting a vacant expression.

The group, plus the newborn baby Banks, posed in front of a pink door with a wreath for the untraditional shot.

“Banks… you gotta try harder,” Duff captioned the silly pic, in which her baby daughter is fast asleep.

The mother of two welcomed her little girl in late October and it seems Luca has taken to his big brother role well. On Sunday, Duff shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of her oldest bottle feeding his baby sister.

