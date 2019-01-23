Hilary Duff Gets Real About the Challenges of Raising Two Kids

Hilary Duff is getting real about motherhood.

The Younger star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her win for the day -- getting both of her kids out the door in time for school. Duff, who is mom to 6-year-old son Luca and 2-month-old daughter Banks, wasn't afraid to open up about her morning's challenges, before applauding other moms who make it work.

"OK a few thoughts ... 💯 [percent] real talk this is the first day I had two kids on my own on a school morning. Breastfeeding and making breakfast, getting 2 kids and myself dressed and packed and out the door while tripping over 4 dogs and feeding the damn fish was not easy," she wrote. "But I did it. And I’m proud of myself!"

"I'm proud of every mom out there who MAKES IT FREAKIN HAPPEN. All day! Everyday! You are the sh*t! Bad ass, super goddess , world taker [overs] and you deserved to be praised❤️👏🏻," she continued. "ps laying outfits out for me baby and Luca was essential lol I even got 5 minutes to do some make up ..... then turned around to see Luca had used my lipstick as warrior paint on his face 🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️."

ET spoke with Duff at Amazon Prime Video’s Golden Globes after-party earlier this month, where she confessed that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma "don't really want to leave the house that much these days."

"I'm really happy, he's amazing," she gushed of her musician beau. "We just stare at our baby and we're like, 'Look what we made. We did this.' And he's such an amazing dad and so supportive and I just feel very happy."

As for whether the pair is thinking about taking the next step in their relationship, Duff admitted they're just focusing on one day at a time.

"Oh gosh, we are dealing with diapers and scheduling," she noted. "I'm basically my son's Uber driver with now a baby in the car too, so no, we are not thinking about that."

