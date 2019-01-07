Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma are loving life as parents to their baby girl, Banks.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Duff at Amazon Prime Video’s Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night, where she had a rare night out with Koma. The former Disney star gave birth to Banks last October, and she's already a mom to her 6-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"I don't leave the house anymore these days, I don't know what to say," Duff joked. "We feel good, we're like, 'Oh my goodness, it's past our bedtime. We're out and we're raging, what is this?'"

"I mean, our baby is 10 weeks old and I obviously have a 6-year-old too, so we're, like, full parents right now," she continued.

The 31-year-old actress said Luca is continuing to be a great big brother to Banks, and also gave an update after recently revealing that her daughter has colic.

"[Luca's] really sweet, he's constantly, like, wanting to hold her little face," she shared. "It's really nice, you know, he's very helpful and she is a colic baby so that's been a little stressful, but I think we're on the tail end of it which is very exciting, but it's been great."

As for Koma, things couldn't be better between the pair. Clearly, the couple's passion for one another is stronger than ever -- check out Duff and Koma making out at the InStyle after-party.

"I'm really happy, he's amazing, and I mean, honestly, we don't really want to leave the house that much these days," she admitted. "We just stare at our baby and we're like, 'Look what we made. We did this.' And he's such an amazing dad and so supportive and I just feel very happy."

And are the two looking to take the next step in their relationship anytime soon?

"Oh gosh, we are dealing with diapers and scheduling," she noted. "I'm basically my son's Uber driver with now a baby in the car too, so no, we are not thinking about that."

And 2019 is showing no signs of slowing down for the two.

"In February I'm going to New York and doing the sixth season of Younger and my man has another EP coming out, so his band is starting to tour, and we're gonna be busy, that's for sure," she said.

ET spoke to Duff last month, where she also revealed that Lizzie McGuire revival conversations have indeed happened! Watch the video below for more:

