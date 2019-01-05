Hilary Duff Recreates Rachel McAdams' Breast Pump Photo Shoot

No two moms are the same!

Hilary Duff took to Instagram on Friday to recreate Rachel McAdams' recent high fashion photo shoot, in which The Notebook star proudly used a breast pump while staring straight into the camera. McAdams' photo, which was taken for Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine, showed the actress perfectly done up. Duff, meanwhile, was not.

The former Disney star, who welcomed daughter Banks with boyfriend Matthew Koma in October, held her breast pump to her left breast, while sporting an unbottoned shirt and jacket draped over her shoulders, and her hair pulled up in a shower cap in her pic. "Am I doing this right? 😛," she captioned the post.

McAdams gave birth to a baby boy with boyfriend Jamie Linden last year, and posed for the photo shoot around six months later, according to photographer Claire Rothstein.

“A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture,” Rothstein wrote alongside the photo on Instagram last month. “We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about [whose] idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more.”

“I don’t even think [breastfeeding] needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great,” the photographer continued. “Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s okay too.”

McAdams broke her silence on becoming a mom in a November interview with The Sunday Times U.K.

"It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down," the 40-year-old actress gushed. "[People say] your life is not your own any more. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person."

McAdams explained that she "waited a long time" to become a mom and that she "didn’t want to do it before it was the right time."

"I’m having more fun being a mom than I’ve ever had," McAdams shared. "Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me."

"Even the tough days," she added. "There’s something delightful about them."

