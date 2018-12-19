Rachel McAdams isn't immune to the struggles of working moms.

The 40-year-old actress welcomed her first child -- a baby boy -- with boyfriend Jamie Linden this year, and in a new photo shoot for Girls Girls Girls magazine, she proudly shows herself pumping breast milk while striking a pose in a fierce Versace ensemble. Photographer Claire Rothstein shared the photo on Instagram, and revealed that it was taken while McAdams was still breastfeeding six months after giving birth and having to pump milk between shots.

"A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture," Rothstein wrote. "Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more."

"Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of," she continued. "I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just f**king major. Big shout out to all the girls."

News broke in April that McAdams had given birth to her first child, but the notoriously private actress didn't confirm she was a new mom until late last month. McAdams shared that she "waited a long time" to become a mom and that she "didn’t want to do it before it was the right time" in an interview with The Sunday Times U.K.

"It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down," she said. "[People say] your life is not your own any more. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person."

She later joked that she was having trouble making time for herself.

"I have clothes on and that’s a good thing," she quipped. "I don’t even know what I’m wearing today. The shoes are held together with glue. Isn’t that sad? I need to get a life."

