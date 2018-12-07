Hilary Duff is feeling excited about the possibility of returning to one of her most iconic roles.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 31-year-old actress at Love Leo Rescue's 1st Annual Cocktails for a Cause Fundraiser at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles, where she revealed that there have been discussions about reviving Lizzie McGuire, her Disney Channel show that ran from 2001 to 2004.

"There's been some conversations," Duff teased of a revival, before cautioning, "It's definitely not a go. I don't want to get everyone wild talking about it."

For Duff, though, the possibility of returning to the role is certainly a happy thought.

"I mean I love her so much," she gushed of the lovable character and her animated alter ego. "I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing."

While Duff played coy about where Lizzie would be today -- "There's been lots of conversations about that," she said -- there's one thing she doesn't think Lizzie has experienced quite yet.

"I'm racking my brain," Duff said. "I don't think she's a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon."

Though she continued to caution that nothing's set in stone just yet, Duff admitted, "It's fun. I feel excited."

"It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we'll see," she added.

Unlike the fictional future Lizzie, Duff is a mom to two kids. She shares 6-year-old Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, while she recently welcomed 6-week-old Banks with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma. The family are huge fans of dogs -- they have four pups! -- hence Duff's involvement in the Love Leo Rescue gala benefit.

"My little one is 6 weeks old, so she’s like, 'What’s this thing licking my face?'" Duff joked. "But Luca is obviously obsessed with the dogs. He and Momo, in particular, have quite a rowdy 30 minutes before bed, and Lucy won’t eat unless Luca feeds him."

Watch the video below for more on the growing family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilary Duff On How Son Luca Has Been the Best Big Brother to His Newborn Sister (Exclusive)

Hilary Duff Dyes Hair Platinum Blonde After Welcoming Baby Banks

Hilary Duff Shares Precious Family Photo With Baby Banks

Related Gallery