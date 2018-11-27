Hilary Duff Dyes Hair Platinum Blonde After Welcoming Baby Banks

New baby, new ‘do!

Hilary Duff took to Instagram to show her transformation from a blonde to a platinum blonde! The 31-year-old Younger star gave birth to her daughter, Banks, just four weeks ago, but seemed excited to try out a new style post-baby.

Duff documented the process on her Instagram Stories, posting a shot of her hair in foil as it was bleached, writing, "Making me icy."

“You guys really love me, because this process is horrible! It’s gonna be all day. Look at all these foils,” she tells her hair stylists in one clip. "This is insane. My martian hair."

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

As the bleach settled in, Duff noted that it was a pretty painful process, saying, "This feels like hot flames on my head. Whoever bleaches their hair all the time knows what I’m talking about. This is horrible." She later exclaimed, "Put the fire out!”

Duff finally showed off the new 'do, writing, "The winter white out is complete. What a process.”

Instagram Stories

The actress also shared a photo of her sleek new ‘do to her Instagram account, writing, “’Twas a long day but the mission was accomplished.”

Duff, who is already mom to 6-year-old son Luca with her ex, Mike Comrie, has been loving life as a mom with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, who also dyed his hair pink upon becoming a new dad. Here's a look at the happy family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilary Duff Shares Precious Family Photo With Baby Banks

Hilary Duff Reveals How She Ate Her Placenta After Welcoming Daughter

Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Family Selfie With Boyfriend Matthew Koma and Baby Daughter

Related Gallery