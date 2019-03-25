After all those months in Hilary Duff’s belly, adorable Banks Violet Bair was so ready to cuddle her momma!

In celebration of the cutie turning five months old on Monday, Duff shared an intimate video of the two embracing for the first time following a water birth in October.

The clip shows the newborn (who is Duff’s first child with musician Matthew Koma) adorably reaching out both arms to Duff, 31, as she cradles her during their first moments together.

“Did you see that?” a woman is heard saying in the background of the video. “She just literally reached up and put her arms around her mom!”

Duff -- who also has a 7-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie -- admitted that she had doubts about sharing such an “extremely personal” video on social media, but shared the clip while explaining how special the moment captured on film was.

“It was so absolutely lovely and rewarding (and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged ... for the first time, in my mind,” the Younger actress captioned the video, which had more than two million views in three hours. “I like to believe that she was saying, ‘Good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together.’”

“Matt provided such a safe calm strength, my mommy and sissy were there to cheer me on, and of course my birth angels to make sure all was well and big brother (downstairs deep in legos),” she continued. “I cannot believe this day was only 5 months ago!! It seems like B has been here with us all along.”

Duff reiterated how much Banks’ first months had flown by and shared how the little girl is now developing her taste buds.

“The time is already going so fast ... she tried avocado yesterday!” she wrote. “Anyway ... feeling blessed for this full hectic life and all the people in it. Happy 5 months Banks (oh and thanks for quitting colic) that was a doozy ( @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm).”

Duff opened up to ET about life with two kids while attending Amazon Prime Video’s Golden Globes after-party in January.

"I don't leave the house anymore these days, I don't know what to say," she joked. "We feel good, we're like, 'Oh my goodness, it's past our bedtime. We're out and we're raging, what is this?’ I mean, our baby is 10 weeks old and I obviously have a 6-year-old too, so we're, like, full parents right now.’

The singer added that Luca was relishing being a new big brother.

"[Luca's] really sweet,” she shared. “He's constantly wanting to hold her little face. It's really nice, you know, he's very helpful and she is a colic baby so that's been a little stressful, but I think we're on the tail end of it which is very exciting, but it's been great."

See more on Duff and her family below.

