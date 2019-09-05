Lizzie McGuire is walking down the aisle!

In a new interview, Hilary Duff revealed that her beloved Disney Channel character is going to be engaged in the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+. However, she's not getting hitched to high school sweetheart Gordo (Adam Lamberg)!

"You know what, I don't know if I was devastated by that," the mother of two told Vulture while discussing Lizzie's love life. As fans know, the pair were best friends and then romantically linked on the show -- culminating in a kiss at the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Duff explained that she's satisfied with how their relationship played out.

"I feel like them not being together is what was so good," she stated. "It's that one person that you're like, 'Was he the one? Is it ever going to be?' You're always kind of wondering. We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it'll continue to hurt."

However, the 31-year-old actress made it clear that she definitely wants Lamberg involved in the new show.

"I really hope he's going to be involved," she said. "We've been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it's so important for him to be there for part of it." However, details on who Lizzie will be marrying were sadly not included.

On the new show, her character is about to embark upon her thirties while working in New York for a top designer -- and about to get hitched. However, she shared in the new interview, that it's all about to unravel.

"She's not going to stay in Brooklyn too long, actually," she shared. "That's where she's been, but she'll be coming back to Los Angeles. She's forced out of New York. She's like, 'I can't be here anymore.'"

News of the new show first dropped at D23 in August, where ET spoke with Duff about tackling the role she grew up playing.

"It feels very surreal, to be honest. I've been living with this information for a few months now, so it's been very hard to even contain my excitement," she said on the red carpet. "She's such a big part of me and my life, and now she's 30, and I feel like I'm going to have to learn some of her quirky faces again. But I'm excited!"

At the time, Duff also shared her enthusiasm over possibly having Lizzie's other pal Miranda (Lalaine) and Lamberg on the show.

"The chances are high!" she offered when asked about the pair making an appearance. "I can't tell you too much, but I think that people are going to be very surprised and excited," she teased. "The possibilities are endless!"

See more from Duff's chat with ET at D23 below!

