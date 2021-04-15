Hilary Duff is getting real about her struggles breastfeeding her newborn baby, Mae. In a new episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Duff said the process has been emotional for her.

"I’d say it was the easiest with Luca," she explained. "All of the babies latch really great, I’m just not a huge milk-producer, so it’s emotional for me. In fact, this is the first baby that I haven’t supplemented with yet, so I’ve just exclusively been breastfeeding her. I’m going to keep trying that for a couple of weeks."

Adding, "Just still painful and it’s hard, and it’s even harder having the other two that I know need me so much, and this takes up such a huge portion of the day. It seems like every 20 minutes I’m feeding the baby, and I have to be sitting in one place, and Banks is still not quite old enough to understand, even though she has been amazing with the baby. It’s just hard."

The Younger star went on to admit that it's given her a lot of anxiety wondering whether or not she will produce enough milk to continue breastfeeding Mae.

"Right now, I don’t know that I’m not producing as much as I need, but I think since I haven’t in the past, I have tons of anxiety that I’m not, and that she’s not getting enough, and then I’m in my head, and then I don’t feel like enough, and then the spiral continues from there," she explained. "I’m not even at week three yet, so I need to just sit back and chill and trust that my body is doing the right thing. And she’s gaining weight."

The 33-year-old mom of three shared a sweet snap of the sleepy newborn on Instagram Thursday.

"Oh Mae god she’s cute!" she captioned the photo, playing on her daughter's adorable name.

Duff welcomed baby Mae James on March 24 with her husband, musician Matthew Koma.

"Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," she captioned the post, which shows her after having a water birth and with her family.

The newest addition to the family is her second child with Koma. The pair are also parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Banks, and Duff shares her 8-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

