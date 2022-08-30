Hilary Duff's 3-Year-Old Daughter Banks Embarrassed Her at Camp in the Most Hilarious Way
Hilary Duff wasn't exactly ready to come clean! The 34-year-old mother of three faced some embarrassment this week after her 3-year-old daughter, Banks, went to camp.
Duff shared a hilarious text exchange on her Instagram Stories with the woman who took Banks to camp.
"Whoaa! Don't trust your kids! Home girl ousted me to the soccer coaches," Duff captioned the screenshot of the text.
In the note, the woman wrote, "Banks told a story at camp... 'my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea... that's what happens when you make bad chicken.'"
Duff also shared a photo of her middle child grinning while on the swings, writing, "The Rat."
Back in March, Duff opened up to ET about another way Banks embarrasses her.
"She's listening to my music, which means that I have to listen to a lot of my own music," Duff told ET at the time. "The song right now is 'Wake up' and she's really into 'Wake Up.' I'm like, 'That's fine. We can listen to it at like top, top volume. It's all good.' I don't love having to listen to my own music daily."
