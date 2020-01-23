Hilary Rhoda is celebrating a healthy pregnancy after a difficult year of trying. The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her happy news with a selfie cradling her growing baby bump.

"It’s a boy 💙🌈 @imseanavery and I are having a baby and we’re so excited about this next chapter of life together ♥️♥️♥️," she captioned the photo.

In her Instagram Story, Rhoda added, "We're having a baby! The last year has been quite a journey* getting to this point, lots of ups and downs... but for those trying to conceive, all I can say is just keep going. *I really hate the word 'journey' (I blame The Bachelor) but it really felt appropriate in this context ha."

She also plugged her husband Sean Avery's podcast about the subject, writing, "Trying to conceive is a mindf**k and might have almost ended our marriage once or twice."

In his podcast, No F*cks Given With Sean Avery, the 39-year-old former hockey pro opened up about the "roller coaster" he and his wife went on when trying to conceive. Avery revealed that Rhoda got pregnant the first month they tried, only to have a miscarriage. Two months later she had another miscarriage.

The couple then had a longer spell of trying but it just wasn't working out.

"For basically six months we were trying and it wasn't working and it was tough," Avery admitted. "There were a few times where we were fighting and we really don't fight. We don't fight about anything."

Calling the process, "taxing," Avery added, "I want men out there to understand that you're not alone, trust me when I tell you, it's a difficult process."

He then revealed that he spent five weeks away from his wife while working on a film project and when they reunited, they got pregnant.

"I think she's got a superstar in the oven and I gotta tell you, I'm very excited because I'm going to be an awesome f**king dad," Avery gushed. "I'm going to be a stern, strong, fair dad. My son? Well, he's going to get s**t done."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Steve Kazee Says His and Jenna Dewan's Pregnancy Journey Has Been Amazing (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kourtney Kardashian Says She 'Wishes' She Was Pregnant After Fan Asks If She's Expecting

Pregnant Michelle Williams Glows on 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Khloe Kardashian's Best Friend Malika Haqq Poses Nude at 8 Months Pregnant

Related Gallery