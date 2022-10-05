Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement
Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins.
The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America.
"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed. "I'm gonna be a mom and not just of one, but of two."
The Oscar winner gushed, "I can't believe it" and that "it's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."
Swank has been married to entrepreneur Philip Schneider since 2018.
Swank is currently promoting her upcoming fall drama, Alaska Daily, where she plays investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald. ET exclusively premiered the first official teaser and key art for the project back in August.
In another Wednesday appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Swank opened up about pregnancy saying that she is "feeling great right now." Currently in her second trimester, she revealed that the crew on Alaska Daily also just found out about her pregnancy that day.
"My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," she admitted. "And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'"
She also revealed that twins run in both her family and her husband's.
"It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she continued.
In ET's exclusive first look at the teaser for her show, Swank's Eileen finds herself embroiled in a years-old cold case involving the death of a missing woman who was abducted when she was just a teenager. As Eileen gets deeper and deeper into the underbelly of the investigation, she learns that there's more to the case and perhaps unsavory reasons why the police and the courts aren't interested in seeking justice.
Alaska Daily premieres Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
