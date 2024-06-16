Hiram Kasten, 'Seinfeld' Actor, Dead at 71

Hiram Kasten, an actor and comedian best known for his work on Seinfeld, has died. He was 71.

According to an obituary posted by a local outlet in his hometown of Batavia, New York, the stand-up comic -- who made his entrance into the entertainment scene in New York City comic clubs during the '80s and '90s -- died on Sunday at his home.

The obituary, shared to Kasten's official Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, states that Kasten began battling a series of illnesses beginning in 2017, including prostate cancer and Crohn's Disease, the ladder of which he dealt with his whole life.

While he only appeared in Seinfeld for a few episodes -- Kasten played Michael, a co-worker of Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in three episodes -- his friendship with the comedian and star behind the hit series was long-lasting. Jerry Seinfeld first met the actor at The Comic Strip, where Seinfeld was acting as MC and passed Hiram on his first audition.

Hiram Kasten and Jerry Seinfeld attend the 8th annual Laugh for Sight All-Star Comedy Benefit at Gotham Comedy Club on October 28, 2013 in New York City - Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

As Kasten became a regular at the Big Apple comedy club, the pair became good friends, sparking a friendship that lasted for more than four decades, according to his obituary.

Aside from his role as Michael in Seinfeld, the actor made appearances in shows like Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Saved by the Bell, Everybody Loves Raymond, 7th Heaven and more during the 1980s and 1990s. His last role on camera was in 2012's Fumbling Through the Pieces, per IMDB.

Kasten is survived by his wife, Diana Kisiel Kastenbaum, with whom he celebrated his 38th wedding anniversary just hours prior to his death. He is also survived by his daughter, Millicent Jade Kastenbaum.

The actor's family plans to hold a memorial service later this summer in Los Angeles.

