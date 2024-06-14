Nick Mavar, a deckhand on Deadliest Catch for 16 years, has died at the age of 59.

Mavar died on Thursday after suffering a medical emergency at an Alaska boatyard. He had been in 98 episodes of Deadliest Catch before leaving in 2021 after experiencing an emergency medical situation regarding his appendix on the popular show.

'Deadliest Catch.' - Discovery Channel

The Bristol Bay Borough Police Department confirmed the death to People. Authorities said they received a 911 call regarding a medical emergency at a local boatyard in Naknek, Alaska. After emergency personnel responded to the scene, police said they transported Mavar to Camai Medical Center, "while providing life saving measures."

The fisherman was later pronounced dead by medical staff. His family has been notified and an investigation is underway.

Nick Mavar. - Discovery Channel

This news comes after the death of other Deadliest Catch stars in recent years. In 2020, deck boss Nick McGlashan died at 33 after a drug overdose while deckhand Mahlon Reyes died at 38 after acute cocaine intoxication. In 2018, former Deadliest Catch captain Blake Painter died at 38 in his home with several substances found at the scene.

Other Deadliest Catch stars who have sadly died include former captain Phil Harris, deckhand Justin Tennison and captain Tony Lara.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT:

