The Sanderson sisters are coming back!

In an interview with The New York Times, Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works. While the Disney executive didn't confirm any further details, he made the reveal during the interview while discussing the success of the live-action, The Little Mermaid, and while confirming the live-action versions of, Moana, Lilo & Stich and Hercules.

Hocus Pocus 2 found success last year after it was released on Disney+. The film, which starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, saw them reprising their roles as Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson respectively -- almost 30 years after the release of the original film.

The new film, which found the trio resurrected once again by a group of teen friends -- Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) -- who light a new version of the infamous Black Flame Candle.

However, when they return to wreak havoc on Salem -- this time seeking revenge on the town's mayor, a descendant of the puritanical reverend who originally exiled them (both played by Tony Hale) -- they find that a few things have changed.

In September, during the film's New York City premiere, the ladies opened up to ET about hopping back into the bewitching cloaks, decades later.

Najimy -- who plays Mary Sanderson -- said it was a piece of cake. "I wanna say that there were challenges but the thing is the challenge was more like environmental," she explained. "Like, our set was like dirt and rocks, but finding Mary again I didn’t even think about it. She’s just in there."

Parker, who plays Sarah told ET, "The easiest part was being on the set with Bette and Kathy every day singing and flying, trying to recall and remember what we did and why. I think the hardest part was just masks in filmmaking, you know, COVID restrictions and guidelines that you really want to honor."

