'Hocus Pocus' Sequel Is Being Developed at Disney+

A Hocus Pocus sequel is in the works.

According to multiple reports, Disney+ is developing a follow-up to the 1993 Halloween classic. Collider first reported that Jen D’Angelo has been tapped to write the script. ET has reached out to Disney for comment.

Per the outlet, sources say that D'Angelo is also tasked to find a way to include the original main cast, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The project is still in very early stages.

Directed by Kenny Ortega, Hocus Pocus centered on a teen boy who moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening three witches known as the Sanderson Sisters, who were executed in the 17th century.

ET confirmed in September 2017 that a "new iteration" of the beloved movie was in the works at Disney Channel, with a new cast taking over the roles of the three witch sisters. ET spoke with Ortega a month later, where he expressed that the Halloween flick would be “much more fun” with the film’s original cast.

"I would like to see a sequel, and I think that the fans would like to see a sequel," he told ET at the time. “I think it would be much more fun to bring the ladies back. They’re all still vital and in their prime and capable of doing so much that it would be great to see Bette and Kathy and Sarah come back together to do another movie and I think they would like to."

ET was also on the set of the 1993 film, where Parker gushed about working with Midler.

"I think that Bette is nothing short of a genius. I really do. And she really is, truly, beyond amazingly talented, so professional and, like, a legend of sorts, you know?" she said.

For more from the original set, watch below.

