Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t mind being one of Bette Midler’s “girls.”

The 53-year-old Sex and the City star visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, where she was asked about Bette Midler’s recent comments to ET about their time together on Hocus Pocus.

At the time, Midler was gushing about rewatching the Halloween classic 20 years later, telling ET, "I had forgotten how good it was and how good everybody was, I mean, everybody. I mean, I didn’t realize what was going on behind me. Those girls were carrying on something terrible, and the kids were great.”

Cohen asked Parker how she felt about being one of the “girls in the back,” along with co-star Kathy Najimy.

"I was proud to be in her down wind!” Parker said of Midler. "I’m thrilled."

Parker also opened up to ET about working with Midler back in 1993, saying, "I think that Bette is nothing short of a genius. I really do. And she really is, truly, beyond amazingly talented, so professional and, like, a legend of sorts, you know?”

Another famous co-star Parker is proud to have worked with is Cynthia Nixon, who recently ran for governor of New York, losing to Andrew Cuomo in September.

"I think she was really, really good for our state,” Parker said on WWHL. "She talked about a lot of issues that were important and they’ve been integrated and included in the larger conversation that our governor is having. I’m really proud of her and I think she’ll always be active. I think she’ll always participate. Being involved has always been important to her."

