'Hocus Pocus' Star Thora Birch Is Married

Congratulations are in order for Thora Birch!

The 36-year-oldHocus Pocus actress -- who played the charismatic Dani Dennison in the Halloween classic -- is closing out 2018 as a married woman. Birch shared the exciting news on Twitter on Friday, sharing a photo of herself and her new husband.

"It’s done! I’m a married woman now," the bride excitedly wrote. "This is not the official photo but it’s my thank you to all my fans for their positive energy! I felt it every second!! 💃🏼🥳✨💗💗 party time. Hehe."

In the sweet snap, Birch wears a black dress and coat, navy printed heels and a white veil. She showed off her wedding ring by placing it on her hubby's chest. The groom, wearing a dark grey suit, is all smiles as he holds his lady love's bouquet.

She also shared a close-up photo of her white rose bouquet, writing, "What the hell are THESE?!? ;-)."

Following her weddings, Birch also got a special congrats from her former Hocus Pocus co-star Vinessa Shaw, who portrayed Allison.

"So proud of my lil’ sis Thora! You’re all grown up! 😭Congratulations!" the 42-year-old actress wrote on Instagram alongside the same photo of the newlyweds. "So proud of you both! Here’s to the deepening of your love every year that goes by! 🥂#tiedtheknot."

It's been an exciting year for Birch, who, just a couple months ago, reunited with a handful of her Hocus Pocus co-stars to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

Take a look back at the epic family flick in ET's exclusive 1993 set visit with the Sanderson Sisters.

