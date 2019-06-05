Hoda Kotb and boyfriend Joel Schiffman are still happily together after six years.

The Today show co-anchor shared a beaming photo of the two on Instagram on Wednesday, with a sweet message for her longtime beau on their anniversary. Plenty has changed for Kotb both in her professional and personal life since she began dating Schiffman, including adopting two daughters -- 2-year-old Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom they welcomed to the family in April.

"Yesterday marked 6 years with this incredible man," she wrote. "6 years..2 children..2 new jobs...1 grateful heart ♥️ ps thank you @jolamathisen and #tyler .. if it weren't for you two.. we never would have met on that night."

The Today show also acknowledged the anniversary of 54-year-old Kotb and 61-year-old Schiffman's first date on Wednesday, with co-host Willie Geist sharing that the couple was brought together by the NBC morning show's executive producer, Joanne LaMarca.

"I didn't set them up, they met at an event that my husband actually made Hoda go to," LaMarca chimed in. "I did not, for the books. And she saw Joel and she thought he was really sweet and fun. And he was a friend of a friend of mine, and Joel happened to think Hoda was sweet and fun, and they made it happen on their own."

Kotb talked about Schiffman's supportive reaction to her wanting children during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last January.

"I had thought about having kids for a long, long time," she shared. "But one day I was sitting with my boyfriend and I said to him, 'I'm going to have to talk to you about something because I can't push it down anymore, push it away.' I said, 'Don't answer now. Take a day, take a week, take some time. But I want to talk to you about this.' And he said, 'OK, what is it?' And I said, 'I would like to explore adoption with you.'"

"He looked at me and said, 'I don't need a day,'" she continued. "And I knew I'd chosen the right man."

ET spoke with Kotb last March, and she talked about possibly marring Schiffman, a financier.

"I have never teased a marriage -- the internet is teasing a marriage," she noted. "I met the right man at the right time in my life, and Joel is the perfect fit for me. The fact that I found the man I've dreamt of and the life I've dreamt of at this stage in my life should let other women know sometimes if you wait, it comes later."

"Joel is not only a great life partner, he will be with me the rest of my life," she continued. "I have no doubt he's an unbelievable father to Haley. He literally comes home and says, 'Is she sleeping? Oh no, did I miss her?' And when she says, 'Dada' and stumbles over to him, I don't know that there's a sweeter sound."

