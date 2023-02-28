Hoda Kotb’s Absence From ‘Today’ Continues With Her Last Live Appearance Being Over a Week Ago
Where is Hoda Kotb? The 58-year-old Today show co-anchor has been noticeably absent from the NBC morning show for more than a week and viewers have started to notice.
Her last live appearance on the show took place on Feb. 17. Kotb also appeared in a pre-recorded segment of the fourth hour of Today with Jenna Bush Hager on Feb. 20, Presidents' Day.
Amid her absence, Kotb has been sharing some inspirational quotes and messages on her Instagram account, which isn't unusual for her.
Earlier this week, the newswoman posted, "Choose hope."
During Tuesday's show, another Today co-anchor was absent: Savannah Guthrie. Though Guthrie appeared at the top of the show, she was later missing as co-anchor Sheinelle Jones explained that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately exited the show.
"It has been an interesting morning for us," Jones shared as weatherman Al Roker jokingly inched away from her.
Roker later quipped that Jones had been sitting between him and Guthrie, leading to his choice to distance himself from her.
