Hoda Kotb got some help from her daughters on her birthday! The Today show co-host took to Instagram on Sunday to show off how she celebrated her 56th birthday with her family.

In the sweet video, Kotb blows out birthday candles with her daughters -- Haley, 3, and Hope, 1 -- as her mom, Sameha, and fiancé, Joel Schiffman, film the moment.

"What a perfect bday," she gushed. "Zoom with my sis brother and his family-- mom with us.. joel working camera one ❤️"

She also shared pics from the at-home celebration, showing off her family's attendance via Zoom.

After the Zoom call and the cutting of her birthday cake, Kotb and Schiffman capped off the day by having the TV personality cut her fiancé's hair.

"Not gonna end well!" Kotb joked in the caption. "We are still smiling xo."

In addition to the love from her family, Kotb's celeb friends took to social media to celebrate her birthday. No post was more exciting than the one from Dolly Parton, who sang a personalized song for Kotb in honor of the big day.

"Happy birthday to the wonderful @hodakotb 💗," Parton tweeted alongside the video.

"Omg omg omg," Kotb responded. "Thank you @DollyParton"

Kathie Lee Gifford, Kotb's former co-host, wished the birthday girl "love and blessings to my 'sunshine in a bottle'!!"

"Happy birthday to my friend, @hodakotb!" Tony Bennett wrote. "Your positivity means so much to me, and to the world. Hope you have a very special day!"

There is no way I can say thank you for your kindess!!!! https://t.co/Nn14r0Ug9h — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) August 9, 2020

Blake Shelton even tweeted at the TV personality, writing, "Hey @hodakotb my mom just informed me that it’s your birthday!!! So happy birthday from both of us!!!"

Tell your mama I said thank you! And you too xoxo https://t.co/j0Hs3KgZYG — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) August 8, 2020

