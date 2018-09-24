Holly Madison and husband Pasquale Rotella are calling it quits.

A source tells ET that Madison and her husband of four years filed for divorce weeks ago.

The former Playboy model and reality star first struck up a romance with Rotella -- founder of Insomniac Events, the promotion company behind the popular Electric Daisy Carnival music festival -- in 2011, and they welcomed their first child, daughter Rainbow Aurora, in March 2013. The following September, the pair tied the knot at a sweet ceremony in Disneyland, and welcomed their second child, son Forest, in August 2016.

The source adds that both parents are committed to their family and putting their kids’ best interests first.

Additionally, the source says there was not a big dramatic reason for the split -- over time, the couple just grew apart.

News of Madison and Rotella's divorce comes amid a number of high-profile celebrity splits in recent months, including John Cena and Nikki Bella, Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole, and Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko, among others.

Check out the video below for a look at some of the celebrity romances that came to an end in 2018.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison’s Strained Relationship: From 'No. 1 Girl' to Estranged Exes

Holly Madison Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name!

Holly Madison and Husband Pasquale Rotella Welcome Baby No. 2

Related Gallery