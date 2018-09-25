Holly Madison's Husband Pasquale Rotella Speaks Out on Split

Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella are focusing on their children amid their recent split.

Rotella took to Instagram on Tuesday to speak out on their separation, one day after ET exclusively learned that he and Madison had filed for divorce.

"It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate. First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity," Rotella wrote in an Instagram message reposted by Madison. "Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life."

Rotella continued: "Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support.❤️."

Madison started dating Rotella -- founder of Insomniac Events, the promotion company behind the popular Electric Daisy Carnival music festival -- in 2011. They welcomed their first child, daughter Rainbow, in March 2013. The following September, the pair tied the knot at a sweet ceremony in Disneyland, and welcomed their second child, son Forest, in August 2016.

A source told ET on Monday that Madison and Rotella simply grew apart, and filed for divorce weeks ago. According to ET's source, the former couple is committed to their family and putting their kids' best interests first.

