'Homecoming' Season 2 Teases New Mystery Starring Janelle Monae: Watch

After its critically acclaimed debut, Homecoming is back with season two. While season one starred Julia Roberts as the lead, Janelle Monae takes over as a new character at the center of a brand-new mystery.

As promised when Monae was first cast, the first official teaser shows her character waking up in a rowboat adrift in a lake, with no memory of how she got there -- or even who she is. According to Amazon Prime, “her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative,” where Roberts’ character, Heidi Bergman, worked in season one.

Speaking of the Homecoming Initiative, the brief teaser shows the return of Stephan James as Walter Cruz, who is attempting to build a new life following his participation in the Homecoming Initiative, which wiped him of his memory. Slowly, he starts to put the pieces together, realizing there may be an even more dangerous version of the program underway. Also returning is Watchmen favorite Hong Chau as Audrey Temple, who went from a Geist underling to the top of the corporate ladder after the incidents in season one.

Joining Homecoming for season two are Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder, and Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda, who is described only as “an equally eccentric military woman.”

In November 2018, ET reported that co-showrunners and executive producers Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who also created the Homecoming podcast, were hard at work on crafting the new episodes, knowing that Roberts would not be returning.

At the time, director of season one Sam Esmail insisted that there is no internal pressure to modify the season two plan. “Honestly, the way we did the first season was to try to keep it intimate and really talk about these people and their journey together,” he said, “and that's the way we're going to approach the second season.”

Homecoming season two premieres Friday, May 22 on Amazon Prime.

