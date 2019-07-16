Julia Roberts took to Instagram on Tuesday to address her omittance from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

Roberts was widely expected to earn a nomination for her role as social worker Heidi Bergman in season one of Amazon’s series, Homecoming.

After the nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, the 51-year-old actress posted a screenshot of a news alert from USA Today on her phone. The alert read, “Biggest Emmy nomination snubs: Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Emma Stone are among the A-listers shut out.”

“Well, I’m in exceptional company at least. ✅✅,” wrote Roberts, who is not expected to return to the show for season two, but will continue to executive produce the series.

Roberts’ pal, Clooney, was also unexpectedly snubbed for his role on Hulu’s Catch-22, which marked his return to television following the medical drama, ER. He starred in and directed two of the miniseries' episodes.

As for Stone, she was thought to be a strong contender for her role on Netflix’s Maniac, but also missed out.

