Emmys

Julia Roberts Addresses Emmy Snub for 'Homecoming': 'I'm in Exceptional Company'

By Leena Tailor‍
Julia Roberts
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

Julia Roberts took to Instagram on Tuesday to address her omittance from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

Roberts was widely expected to earn a nomination for her role as social worker Heidi Bergman in season one of Amazon’s series, Homecoming.

After the nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, the 51-year-old actress posted a screenshot of a news alert from USA Today on her phone. The alert read, “Biggest Emmy nomination snubs: Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Emma Stone are among the A-listers shut out.”

“Well, I’m in exceptional company at least. ✅✅,” wrote Roberts, who is not expected to return to the show for season two, but will continue to executive produce the series.

View this post on Instagram

Well, I’m in exceptional company at least. ✅✅

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on

Roberts’ pal, Clooney, was also unexpectedly snubbed for his role on Hulu’s Catch-22, which marked his return to television following the medical drama, ER. He starred in and directed two of the miniseries' episodes.

As for Stone, she was thought to be a strong contender for her role on Netflix’s Maniac, but also missed out.

See more on the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards nominations below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Schitt's Creek' Finally Gets the Emmy Nominations It Deserves

Emmy Awards 2019: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' Scores 6 Emmy Nominations

Julia Roberts Says She Had 'No Business' Being in 'Pretty Woman'

Related Gallery

 