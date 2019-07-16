'Schitt's Creek' Finally Gets the Emmy Nominations It Deserves

The Roses are (finally) going to the Emmys!

Schitt's Creek, a sitcom created by the father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, finally broke through with the Television Academy on Tuesday, when it was revealed that the show racked up their first-ever Emmy nominations.

In addition to being recognized for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes (with Debra Hanson as Costume Designer and Darci Cheyne as Assistant Costume Designer), Eugene Levy scored a nom for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series while Catherine O'Hara has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

"To say this is very exciting news is the definition of an understatement," Eugene and Dan told ET in a statement. "On behalf of our cast and crew, we thank the Television Academy for including us among the best in TV. What an absolute thrill! Team Canada is heading to the Emmys!"

Dan also tweeted following the news, praising his onscreen mom: "MOIRA GOT HER EMMY NOM AND I'M VERY EMOTIONAL ABOUT ALL OF THIS."

MOIRA GOT HER EMMY NOM AND I’M VERY EMOTIONAL ABOUT ALL OF THIS. @TheEmmys — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 16, 2019

Naturally, fans of the show were ecstatic to learn of the long-overdue recognition of Schitt's Creek, with many writing, "Congrats to the underdog," "It's about time" and "HOLY SCHITT! YES YES YES." See some of our favorite reactions (which are, of course, mostly of the beloved Moira!) below:

Schitt’s Creek has become one of my all time favourite tv shows. So excited they’ve been nominated 😃😃 #Emmy2019https://t.co/ZvUR612og1pic.twitter.com/JIWCKbSqZ3 — Heather Barrow (@hev244) July 16, 2019

Schitt’s Creek was nominated for four Emmy’s and that’s the only news that matters today #yaydavidpic.twitter.com/6yAvQAv00n — Cody Sexton (@codylsexton) July 16, 2019

SCHITT’S CREEK GOT NOMINATED FOR BEST COMEDY!! #emmynominations



AND CATHERINE O’HARA GOT NOMINATED TOO! Goddess. pic.twitter.com/Ag1c0jghkA — Sam James Peck (@SamjPeck) July 16, 2019

FLEABAG AND SCHITT’S CREEK!!! pic.twitter.com/n4Ho0OyWQB — youre such a fucking liar camile (@desivirgil) July 16, 2019

Schitt’s Creek finally getting some Emmy attention!!! pic.twitter.com/2TD6Cqn8I3 — Shannon Hilchie (@SourCrumb) July 16, 2019

Why Catherine O’Hara doesn’t already have every Emmy that has ever been given out is a mystery to me — Kyle Alene (@imadeitnice) July 16, 2019

Schitt’s Creek finally getting the celebration it deserves for being he fucking funniest. BLESS pic.twitter.com/hyD6q3NuGb — MJ (@bumblingmj) July 16, 2019

Since premiering in January 2015, Schitt's Creek found itself under the radar for quite some time. However, when the show hit Netflix in 2017, it gained a whole new fan base and the attention of critics. Just last month, Dan took home the Golden Popcorn for Best Comedic Performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Production for Schitt's Creek's sixth and final season wrapped in late June, just two months after Dan and Eugene announced the bittersweet news that the show was ending.

"To our dear fans, we are very excited to announce that Schitt's Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020! We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided season six will be our last," the Levys shared in a statement at the time. "We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning."

"It's not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow," the statement continued. "We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have."

