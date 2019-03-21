'Schitt's Creek' to End After Sixth Season

It's a bittersweet day for fans of Schitt's Creek.

Co-creators Dan and Eugene Levy announced on Thursday that the beloved Canadian sitcom has been picked up for a sixth season. The new season, however, will be its last.

"To our dear fans, we are very excited to announce that Schitt's Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020! We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided season six will be our last," the father-son duo shared in a statement. "We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning."

"It's not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow," the statement continued. "We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have."

To Our Dear Fans... pic.twitter.com/FIXjD3gbzA — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 21, 2019

According to a press release, the comedy's final season is currently in pre-production and begins shooting in a few weeks.

"We are all so excited to begin shooting these last 14 episodes and can't thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us," the Levys explained. "We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth!"

Schitt's Creek is currently airing its fifth season on CBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and in the U.S. on Pop TV, Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show will return for its sixth and final season in 2020.

In the meantime, watch the video below to hear more from the cast, which includes Catherine O'Hara as Moira, Dan Levy as David and Annie Murphy as Alexis.

