The Hong Kong protests have reached Disney. The hashtag #BoycottMulan is trending worldwide after Mulan star Liu Yifei voiced support for the police crackdown in Hong Kong this week.



Crystal Liu Yifei, the well-known Chinese-American actress starring in Disney's upcoming live-action Mulan remake, expressed support for the city's police on social media.

"I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now," she posted on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform where Yifei has nearly 66 million followers. "What a shame for Hong Kong."

She shared the message along with a Chinese propaganda post supporting the police crackdown on mass anti-government protests in Hong Kong. She also used the hashtag, "#IAlsoSupportTheHongKongPolice" and added a heart emoji and a strong arm emoji.

The 31-year-old actress received support on Weibo, but the backlash was immediate on Twitter and Instagram, which are blocked in China. Twitter users around the world accused the actress of supporting police brutality.

The Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

Months of protests by pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong have led to repeated clashes with the city's security forces. The tension boiled over this week as protesters swarmed Hong Kong's busy airport and shut it down two days in a row.

That was just the latest development in a summer of fierce demonstrations that began in June against a proposed extradition law that would have allowed some criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China to stand trial. While the government has since suspended the bill, protesters have pressed on with broader calls for democratic reforms and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

On Tuesday, United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged Hong Kong authorities to investigate what she called "credible evidence" suggesting law enforcement officers had fired tear gas at protesters in ways that violate international law. Videos have emerged showing police firing gas and beanbag rounds at close range.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Aug. 16, 2019 at 9:16 a.m. ET.

