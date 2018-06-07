'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks' Divorce From Ex-Wife Melissa Granted

Jeremy Meeks' divorce from his ex-wife, Melissa Meeks, has been finalized.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the "Hot Felon" was granted a divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Jeremy and Melissa have agreed to share joint legal custody of their 8-year-old son, Jeremy Meeks Jr., the documents state, and have mutually agreed on a visitation schedule that gives Melissa primary physical custody 70% of the time and Jeremy visitation 30% of the time.

Additionally, the documents state that Jeremy will pay $1,000 a month in child support, but that can be modified if there is a change in circumstances. Both parties have waived their right to spousal support.

The former inmate-turned-model filed for legal separation from Melissa after eight years years of marriage last July, and a divorce in October, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jeremy has since moved on with Topshop heiress Chloe Green. On Thursday, the two announced via Instagram that they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on May 29.

"We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green," the pair, who were first spotted together last July, captioned a pic of their newborn. "Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy. Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy."

