Expect even more craziness and outlandish storylines from the de la Mora family in season two of La Casa de las Flores (House of Flowers).

The Spanish-language Netflix comedy was an instant hit after its 13-episode first season arrived in August, with an almost-instant renewal for its second and third seasons. Credit Manolo Caro and his genius for the dark comedy -- the show stars Cecilia Suarez, Aislinn Derbez and Dario Yazbek Bernal -- which became one of the most-talked about shows on social media thanks to the character Paulina de la Mora’s memeable moments.

"This time around we get to focus on all the craziness and everything that's happening with the family," Caro, the series creator and director, told ET exclusively while promoting his new film, Perfectos Desconocidos. "We're working hard, fine-tuning the story, getting to know the characters better.

“I think season two is going to be better than the first one," Caro added.

Javier Ávila/Netflix

La Casa de las Flores follows the dysfunctional de la Mora family, which is thrown into chaos by the suicide of patriarch Ernesto's longtime mistress, the revelation of the affair, and the discovery of his illegitimate daughter. Add in matriarch Virginia (legendary Mexican actress Victoria Castro) and her many secrets, plus the equally complicated lives of her three children, Paulina, Elena and Julian, and it’s a recipe for a whole lot of drama and a whole lot of laughs.

"We are all very excited about it," Suarez told ET in January. "I think this new season will have surprises, new characters and a lot more craziness from the de la Mora family."

Shortly after the renewal news, it was also revealed that Castro would not be returning for subsequent seasons. But her departure is something Caro knew might happen if the series moved forward.

“To be honest, the storyline didn’t change for the second season because from the beginning we know that there was a chance that she wouldn’t be returning,” the director explained. “So we had a version that clearly explained how the rest of the characters would evolve with the absence of their mother, and we would have to use that to our benefit because that is also a very important topic to touch on and explore in the second season.”

While they may no longer be working together, Caro and Castro maintain a strong relationship filled with “love, care and respect,” he said. “The fact that she isn’t in the series isn’t personal and has to do with other things. We’re great and hopefully we can work together again soon.”

One cast member with whom Caro also has a strong relationship with is Suarez. The two have a decades-long friendship and have collaborated on more than six projects together.

“Cecilia is an actress with whom I’ve worked on many occasions, and right now we’re experiencing a special moment with the success of Casa de Flores,” he shared. “She’s an actress with whom I’ve had a lot of challenges. We have a special connection and understanding. We know each other very well, we share the same outlook on certain topics, including giving visibility to topics that can seem taboo, putting them on the table, and have people start normalizing them. It’s a bit of a mystery how well we understand each other on set.”

He also admires the way that she “generously gives her entire heart and soul to her characters.”

“She takes a lot of risks with me,” Caro said. “She is a woman who listens to me and knows my sense of humor, and knows how to deliver it without a lot of guidance.”

With production on season two officially underway -- Caro made the announcement last week with a photo of his longtime pal filming in Spain -- the auteur said he “can’t reveal too much, but I can say that [season two] will be more powerful, more fun and more intense than ever.” We are ready!

Casa de las Flores season one is currently available to stream on Netflix. Season two arrives later this year.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

How 'Perfect Strangers' Director Manolo Caro Brought His Latin Version to Life (Exclusive)

'House of Flowers' Season 2 to Premiere This Fall

'House of Flowers' Star Cecilia Suarez on the Weirdest Message She Received From a Fan (Exclusive)

Related Gallery