'House of the Dragon' Star Milly Alcock Cast as DC's New Supergirl

Milly Alcock is Supergirl!

On Monday, ET confirmed that the 23-year-old House of the Dragon actress has been cast in the beloved role in the DC Universe.

In addition to playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the Game of Thrones spinoff, Alcock has appeared on shows including Upright, Reckoning and The Gloaming.

According to Deadline, the Australian actress, beat out CODA star Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly, who voiced Supergirl in several animated films, for the part.

The outlet further reports that Alcock will appear in a DC-based project, perhaps the upcoming Superman Legacy, before leading Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as Kara Zor-El. The forthcoming film, on which Ana Nogueira will serve as screenwriter, is based off of Tom King's comic series that Bilquis Evely illustrated.

James Gunn, who heads DC Studios with Peter Safran, confirmed Alcock's new role in an Instagram post, writing, "Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU."

"Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl," Gunn wrote. "She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira."

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was announced last year, Deadline reports that Gunn said, "In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing."

RELATED CONTENT: