Gal Gadot has confirmed the third installment of DC Studios' Wonder Woman is being planned under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gadot spoke of her love for the franchise and revealed that the next film is being discussed. "It's so close to and dear to my heart," Gadot said. "From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Gadot first took on the role of Diana Prince in the 2016 DC film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actress then led her own standalone storyline in the 2017 film Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

Gadot's character has also appeared in DC projects such as Justice League and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The news of Gadot's partnership with James Gunn and Peter Safran comes after they were named the new heads of DC Studios -- a part of a major overhaul of DC Universe's production.

The previous Wonder Woman films were directed by Patty Jenkins, who was reportedly working with Gadot for a third film before DC Studios' change in leadership.

In June, ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gadot chatted with ET at Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event, held in São Paulo, Brazil, where she hinted at hope for the Wonder Woman franchise.

"Things are being worked behind the scenes," Gadot told ET, at the time, "and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."

In the meantime, Gadot's upcoming Netflix spy thriller, Heart of Stone, comes to streaming this month.

In the film, Gadot stars as Rachel Stone, a CIA agent with even bigger secrets than the ones she keeps as an elite operative. After being compromised in the field, Rachel goes rogue in an attempt to find and protect The Heart, an advanced technological asset vital to the mysterious global peacekeeping organization known as The Charter.

Heart of Stone premieres Aug. 11 on Netflix.

This interview was done prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

