House of the Dragon star Tom Glynn-Carney is excited for fans to see his character really come into a role of power and strength in the season to come.

Glynn-Carney attended the season two premiere at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Monday, and spoke with ET about what is in store for King Aegon Targaryen.

According to the 29-year-old actor, his character growth in season 2 will mostly be about King Aegon "finding [his] feet" and "getting to grips with what it is to step into the shoes of the king, wear the crown, sit the iron throne -- and and actually have purpose."

"We see Aegon, for the first time ever, have purpose," he added excitedly.

Tom Glynn-Carney attends the season 2 premiere of their HBO fantasy series in New York on June 3. - Arturo Holmes/WireImage

House of the Dragon is a prequel series to HBO's megahit Game of Thrones, and is adapted from the novel Fire and Blood by author George R.R. Martin.

It tells the history of House Targaryen, the family dynasty that ruled the seven kingdoms of Westeros hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon's first season ended in October 2022 with dramatic flair, as alliances were forged in the battle between the Black Council -- those supporting Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) claim to the throne -- and Green Council, the conspirators who aided King Aegon's ascension after the death of King Viserys (played by Paddy Considine).

"My name is on the lease for the castle," Glynn-Carney said of King Aegon. "I've said it before and I'll say it again -- it's just more fun being king! So I'm going to fight for it."

And the fight might be more epic than fans have ever seen!

ET spoke with showrunner Ryan Condal on Monday, who teased that this season is also set to feature some of the biggest and boldest action sequences in the franchise's history.

"They're two of the biggest things we've ever filmed," Condal teased. "They involve lots of dragons and fire and action, and it's exciting! I'm excited for everyone to see it."

Previously, Condal told The Hollywood Reporter last year that viewers will "meet five new dragons" this season, which will undoubtedly play a role in the massive sequences viewers can expect in the episodes to come.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon debuts June 16 on HBO.

